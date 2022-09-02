San Antonio Zoo to stage Zoofest music festival in Sunken Garden Theater this fall

The festival at Sunken Garden Theater will feature the Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla and Finding Friday as headliners.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz (pictured above) along with the Josh Abott Band and Finding Friday are expected to headline the festival. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz (pictured above) along with the Josh Abott Band and Finding Friday are expected to headline the festival.
After years of planning, the San Antonio Zoo will hold its first annual Zoofest 2022 music festival at the historic Sunken Garden Theater this October.

The fundraising concert will feature artists from genres including rock, country and Latin music, including the Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz and Finding Friday expected to headline, according to zoo officials.

"Country, rock, and Latin music have been mainstays of San Antonio's music scene for decades, and we want to provide them all in a single event," said SA Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a written statement. "For over 100 years, San Antonians have been visiting San Antonio Zoo, and since 1926 they've been attending shows at Sunken Garden Theater, and now they can do both for a great cause!"

Tickets are on sale at the zoo's website. They start at $40 for general admission, those looking for an upgraded experience can spring for the King of the Jungle VIP Table, which starts at $2,400. That package includes admission for a party of eight and features cocktail service, an invite to a pre-show party and access to VIP bathrooms.

All tickets include entry to the San Antonio Zoo, with a portion of proceeds going to protecting wildlife.

$40-$2,500, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N St Mary's St, sazoo.org/zoofest.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Music Slideshows

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Music Slideshows

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Modest Mouse, Miss May I, Ryan Bingham and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has racked up plenty of critical acclaim for his gritty and unusual take on alt-country.

Inaugural San Antonio Country Music Festival will debut in October at South Side venue

By Nina Rangel

Southside venue Colt's Sports Park Bar opened in January.

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Modest Mouse, Miss May I, Ryan Bingham and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has racked up plenty of critical acclaim for his gritty and unusual take on alt-country.

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Luke Bryan, Grupo Duelo, A Giant Dog and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin indie rockers A Giant Dog deliver an intoxicating cocktail of glam, punk and garage rock.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us