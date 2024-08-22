San Antonio's Donella Drive playing benefit show to fund new album, videos

The San Antonio band will headline a show at Crows, located in the same east-of-downtown complex as The Rock Box. The night's lineup also features Vintage Pictures and Rover USA.
Donella Drive is shooting for a November release of the album, which bassist Andrew Salazar described as "chaotic and super diverse." Past releases showcased the band's ability to deliver riff-driven rock songs tempered with hooky choruses and side tours into psychedelia, dub and jazzy grooves.
The group will release videos in late October that feature animation by Peter Karpick, one-time art director for Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, plus artwork by James “Gunsho” Quigley, who's created imagery for Ozzy Osbourne, Andrew WK and Malibu Ken.
$5, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Crows, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 803-2101, facebook.com/crowssanantonio.
