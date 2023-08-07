San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

At 10 a.m. Monday, the trio revealed on social media that it will play San Antonio, Houston and Austin in December and offered links to tickets for all three performances. The newly announced gigs include:
- Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Continental Club in Houston
- Friday, Dec. 8 at Paper Tiger in San Antonio
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Mohawk in Austin
The all-woman act will perform with all three original members. Sisters Nina and Phanie Diaz recently told the Current they have patched up hard feelings that led to the group's acrimonious breakup.
