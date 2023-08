San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

click to enlarge Jimmy Mendiola Girl in a Coma's successful run included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper.

Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Continental Club in Houston



Friday, Dec. 8 at Paper Tiger in San Antonio



Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Mohawk in Austin



Beloved Alamo City indie-rock band Girl in Coma made good on last week's promise to unveil details about a trio of reunion shows.At 10 a.m. Monday, the trio revealed on social media that it will play San Antonio, Houston and Austin in December and offered links to tickets for all three performances. The newly announced gigs include:Girl in a Coma, signed to Joan Jett's Blackheart Records, made an international splash in the 2010s but played its last performance in 2018. The members planned a 2020 final performance but that fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The all-woman act will perform with all three original members. Sisters Nina and Phanie Diaz recently told thethey have patched up hard feelings that led to the group's acrimonious breakup.