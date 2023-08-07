LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

The group shared links for tickets to the three shows, scheduled for early December.

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 10:27 am

Girl in a Coma's successful run included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper.
Jimmy Mendiola
Girl in a Coma's successful run included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper.
Beloved Alamo City indie-rock band Girl in Coma made good on last week's promise to unveil details about a trio of reunion shows.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the trio revealed on social media that it will play San Antonio, Houston and Austin in December and offered links to tickets for all three performances. The newly announced gigs include: 
  • Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Continental Club in Houston
  • Friday, Dec. 8 at Paper Tiger in San Antonio
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Mohawk in Austin
Girl in a Coma, signed to Joan Jett's Blackheart Records, made an international splash in the 2010s but played its last performance in 2018. The members planned a 2020 final performance but that fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The all-woman act will perform with all three original members. Sisters Nina and Phanie Diaz recently told the Current they have patched up hard feelings that led to the group's acrimonious breakup.


Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

