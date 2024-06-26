San Antonio's Jason Kane & The Jive will record first live album at Jandro's

click to enlarge Oscar Moreno Jason Kane & The Jive perform at The Amp room during last weekend's San Antonio Music Showcase.

The Jive are known for a raucous blend of rock, blues and funk. The Grand Funk Railroad albums on which Kane was spill over into his guitar licks and his howling vocals channel Soundgarden's Chris Cornell.



$5, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, Jandro's Garden Patio, 2623 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com/jandrostx.





San Antonio boogie-rock band Jason Kane & The Jive will record its first live album over the course of two performances this Thursday and Friday at Jandro's Garden Patio on the St. Mary's Strip.The live recording will be facilitated by the folks at Studio E Recording, and the group will cherry pick the best versions of the songs from between the two performances, according to Jason Kane, the outfit's vocalist, frontman and virtuosic guitarist.The album, to be titled, will be released on vinyl, as well as streaming platforms. The songs will be a selection from the Jive's whole catalog — which includes three albums and a fourth which has yet to be released."We've always been considered more of a live band than a studio band, so I figured it was time to have a release of our true sound! Live & Raw!" Kane said.Kane is joined in the Jive by James Powell — who also goes by Mr. Funkateer — on bass and drummer Tommy Bryant, who also goes by Tommy Paycheck.