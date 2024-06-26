San Antonio's Jason Kane & The Jive will record first live album at Jandro's

The live recording will be facilitated by the folks at Studio E Recording, and the group will cherry pick the best versions of the songs from between the two performances, according to Jason Kane, the outfit's vocalist, frontman and virtuosic guitarist.
The album, to be titled Jason Kane & The Jive live at Jandro's, will be released on vinyl, as well as streaming platforms. The songs will be a selection from the Jive's whole catalog — which includes three albums and a fourth which has yet to be released.
"We've always been considered more of a live band than a studio band, so I figured it was time to have a release of our true sound! Live & Raw!" Kane said.
Kane is joined in the Jive by James Powell — who also goes by Mr. Funkateer — on bass and drummer Tommy Bryant, who also goes by Tommy Paycheck.
$5, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, Jandro's Garden Patio, 2623 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com/jandrostx.
