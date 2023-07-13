Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's Jazz'SAlive moving locations, will feature Kirk Whalum, Jackie Venson, more

This year's festival, Sept. 29-30, will take place at Civic Park, the green space at Hemisfair expected to open this fall.

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge Twelve-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum is among this year's headliners at Jazz'SAlive. - Courtesy Photo / Jazz'SAlive
Courtesy Photo / Jazz'SAlive
Twelve-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum is among this year's headliners at Jazz'SAlive.
San Antonio's Jazz’SAlive is moving into new digs, dig?

Marking its 40th anniversary, the city-sponsored festival will take place the weekend of Sept. 29-30 at Civic Park, the Hemisfair green space scheduled to open this fall, organizers said. The move shifts the city-run event out of downtown's Travis Park, where it's been held since 1984.

The festival will remain free and open to all ages.

This year's Jazz'SAlive lineup will include smooth jazz saxophonist and 12-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum, blues guitarist-songwriter Jackie Venson, New Orleans-based Big Sam's Funky Nation and Japanese pianist Yuko Manuchi. A variety of regional and local acts will fill out the bill.

“Showcasing the momentum and legacy of Jazz’SAlive, in tandem with the opening of San Antonio’s premier urban park, offers new and exciting opportunities to collaborate, connect and play,” said Libby Day, communications director for the San Antonio Parks Foundation, which produces the festival.

Jazz’SAlive is one of the nation's largest free music festivals dedicated to jazz. It draws north of 15,000 people annually.

As in years past, the Jazz'SAlive is offering paid upgrades. Patron seats will offer premium views of the main stage along with a cash bar and cocktail service, while group VIP tickets will include private seating for parties of eight along with food and beverage service.

Special tickets and additional information are available online.

