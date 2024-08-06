WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting ska-punk bill with the Suicide Machines this Friday

The Detroit-based headliners will be joined by Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln and We Are The Union.

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 11:51 am

The Suicide Machines will be joined by Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, and We Are The Union.
Wikimedia Commons / Greg Younger
The Suicide Machines will be joined by Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, and We Are The Union.
Music fans itching to skank the night away will get their chance this Friday at Paper Tiger with a stacked ska-punk lineup that includes headliners the Suicide Machines.

Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln and We Are The Union will open the show.

The Suicide Machines formed in Detroit in 1991. Though the band experienced personnel changes over the years, vocalist and frontman Jason Navarro remained a constant at the helm. The group is known for incorporating elements of hardcore, including aggressive political commentary, into its bouncy sound. The songs "Your Silence" and "Did you ever get a feeling of dread?" criticized President George W. Bush for his actions leading to the Iraq War.

Though the Suicide Machines never became a household name like '90s contemporaries Rancid and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the band joined multiple Vans Warped Tours and Riot Fests. It also got minor airplay with the single "Sometimes I Don't Mind."

Big D and the Kids Table are also Warped Tour alumni. The band developed a reputation for a DIY ethos, including producing and promoting its own work. Big D earned major cred for releasing a split with Japanese noise band Melt-Banana and briefly touring with two-tone godfathers The English Beat.

$25, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (817) 630-1279, papertigersatx.com.

