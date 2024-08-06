San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting ska-punk bill with the Suicide Machines this Friday

Big D and the Kids Table, Kill Lincoln and We Are The Union will open the show.
The Suicide Machines formed in Detroit in 1991. Though the band experienced personnel changes over the years, vocalist and frontman Jason Navarro remained a constant at the helm. The group is known for incorporating elements of hardcore, including aggressive political commentary, into its bouncy sound. The songs "Your Silence" and "Did you ever get a feeling of dread?" criticized President George W. Bush for his actions leading to the Iraq War.
Though the Suicide Machines never became a household name like '90s contemporaries Rancid and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the band joined multiple Vans Warped Tours and Riot Fests. It also got minor airplay with the single "Sometimes I Don't Mind."
Big D and the Kids Table are also Warped Tour alumni. The band developed a reputation for a DIY ethos, including producing and promoting its own work. Big D earned major cred for releasing a split with Japanese noise band Melt-Banana and briefly touring with two-tone godfathers The English Beat.
