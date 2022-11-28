San Antonio’s Piñata Protest wins $7,000 grant through vote-based campaign

Piñata Protest, known for 'accordion powered Tex-Mex punk,' was the sole Alamo City act in the competition, run by Hopdoddy Burger Bar and music nonprofit Black Fret.

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 12:19 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Piñata Protest was awarded $7,000 through Hopdoddy's vote-centered contest. - Courtesy Photo / Piñata Protest
Courtesy Photo / Piñata Protest
San Antonio-based Piñata Protest was awarded $7,000 through Hopdoddy's vote-centered contest.
San Antonio’s punk-cum-necio act Piñata Protest has landed $7,000 in grant money via a fall campaign from Hopdoddy Burger Bar and nonprofit Black Fret.

The Tuned In campaign allowed music fans to listen to curated playlists at the chain's burger restaurants or on streaming services and pick their favorites. Based on the votes, Austin-based Hopdoddy awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to nine bands, SA’s Piñata Protest among them.

“The fact that we are giving grants not only in Austin but nine other markets is an incredible indicator that people everywhere love their live music and want to support it,” Black Fret co-founder Matt Ott said in an emailed statement.

In addition to Piñata Protest, the artists winning grants included Bonnie Whitmore of Austin, Anarbor of Arizona, The Brother Brothers of Los Angeles, N3ptune of Colorado, Gold Fighter of Dallas, Will Van Horn of Houston, Nordista Freeze of Nashville and Southern Avenue of Memphis.

Piñata Protest, known for its "accordion powered Tex-Mex punk," received its grant Nov. 17. It’s unclear how much the other Texas acts received via the Tuned In campaign.

The Tuned In campaign was created to support Austin-based Black Fret's mission of empowering musicians to continue plying their craft. Since its 2013 inception, the organization has provided more than $2.5 million in grants and direct payments to performers.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Metallica's James Hetfield growls it out during a performance.

Catching up with Rob Halford ahead of Judas Priest's two-night run at Tech Port Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Judas Priest last performed in San Antonio back in March.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup

By Michael Karlis

A total of 21 acts including, Nelly, Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to preform at this years San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Grammy award-winning Tejano artist Sunny Sauceda performs following a press conference announcing the Tejano Music Awards' move to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena.

Also in Music

Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Metallica's James Hetfield growls it out during a performance.

Judas Priest's performance at San Antonio's Tech Port Center delivered on power and spectacle

By Sanford Nowlin

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner and Rob Halford share a metal moment.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Grammy award-winning Tejano artist Sunny Sauceda performs following a press conference announcing the Tejano Music Awards' move to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena.

Mexican rock superstars Maná add another San Antonio date based on 'overwhelming demand'

By Sanford Nowlin

Influential Mexican rockers Maná have added a second SA stop to their current tour.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us