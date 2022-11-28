San Antonio’s Piñata Protest wins $7,000 grant through vote-based campaign

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Piñata Protest
San Antonio-based Piñata Protest was awarded $7,000 through Hopdoddy's vote-centered contest.
San Antonio’s punk-cum-necio
act Piñata Protest has landed $7,000 in grant money via a fall campaign from Hopdoddy Burger Bar
and nonprofit Black Fret.
The Tuned In campaign allowed music fans to listen to curated playlists at the chain's burger restaurants or on streaming services and pick their favorites. Based on the votes, Austin-based Hopdoddy awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to nine bands, SA’s Piñata Protest among them.
“The fact that we are giving grants not only in Austin but nine other markets is an incredible indicator that people everywhere love their live music and want to support it,” Black Fret co-founder Matt Ott said in an emailed statement.
In addition to Piñata Protest, the artists winning grants included Bonnie Whitmore of Austin, Anarbor of Arizona, The Brother Brothers of Los Angeles, N3ptune of Colorado, Gold Fighter of Dallas, Will Van Horn of Houston, Nordista Freeze of Nashville and Southern Avenue of Memphis.
Piñata Protest, known for its "accordion powered Tex-Mex punk," received its grant Nov. 17. It’s unclear how much the other Texas acts received via the Tuned In campaign.
The Tuned In campaign was created to support Austin-based Black Fret's mission of empowering musicians to continue plying their craft. Since its 2013 inception, the organization has provided more than $2.5 million in grants and direct payments to performers.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter