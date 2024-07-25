WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Stable Hall putting together street team to distribute posters for cash and concert tickets

The venue is adding to its promotions team to ensure its posters and promo materials are distributed throughout the city.

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 1:23 pm

Since opening earlier this year, Stable Hall has boasted a stacked concert lineup. Now it wants help spreading the word.
Courtesy Stable Hall / Oscar Moreno
Since opening earlier this year, Stable Hall has boasted a stacked concert lineup. Now it wants help spreading the word.
Stable Hall — the Pearl's recently launched state-of-the-art music venue — is looking for fans to join its street team in exchange for concert tickets and a cash stipend.

On a monthly basis, Stable Hall will deploy what it calls "Street Team Ambassadors" across the city to promote the venue's upcoming concert lineup, according to a Facebook announcement. Ambassadors will hang 11-by-17-inch posters and leave small postcards at local businesses in their assigned turf.

In exchange for pounding the pavement, street team members each month will receive a $100 stipend plus a complimentary pair of tickets to a concert of their choice, subject to availability.

Music enthusiasts with an interest in the promo hustle can fill out an online application or email Stable Hall staff at [email protected].

