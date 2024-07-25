San Antonio's Stable Hall putting together street team to distribute posters for cash and concert tickets

On a monthly basis, Stable Hall will deploy what it calls "Street Team Ambassadors" across the city to promote the venue's upcoming concert lineup, according to a Facebook announcement. Ambassadors will hang 11-by-17-inch posters and leave small postcards at local businesses in their assigned turf.
In exchange for pounding the pavement, street team members each month will receive a $100 stipend plus a complimentary pair of tickets to a concert of their choice, subject to availability.
