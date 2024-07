San Antonio's Stable Hall putting together street team to distribute posters for cash and concert tickets

Since opening earlier this year, Stable Hall has boasted a stacked concert lineup. Now it wants help spreading the word.

across the city to promote the venue's upcoming concert lineup, a

Ambassadors will hang 11-by-17-inch posters and leave small postcards at local businesses in their assigned turf

.



In exchange for pounding the pavement, street team members each month will receive a $100 stipend plus a complimentary pair of tickets to a concert of their choice, subject to availability.

Stable Hall — the Pearl's recently launched state-of-the-art music venue — is looking for fans to join its street team in exchange for concert tickets and a cash stipend.On a monthly basis, Stable Hall will deploy what it calls "Street Team Ambassadors"ccording to a Facebook announcement