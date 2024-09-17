San Antonio's Starlighter celebrating 3rd anniversary with music festival this Saturday

Matador Production House opened the venue in 2021 as a haven for Alamo City bands and fellow creatives. Since then, the venue, located at 1910 Fredericksburg Road, has featured live concerts, art markets, drag shows and more.
The team behind Matador includes Jason Valdez, Selena Rios, Jacob Guerrero and his wife Kayla. The four drew on their collective experience in the live music and market-vending realms to launch the performance space, according to a 2021 MySA preview.
Saturday's lineup will feature San Antonio-based acts including Honey Bunny, Roshii, Vintage Pictures, Cyan Drive, Lloronas, Moon Tokki and more. A full lineup is included in a Facebook event shared by the venue. The night also will feature drag performances by the House of Eternas.
The celebration will be an all-day event, with doors opening at 3 p.m. As is typical of the Starlighter, the festival is open to all ages. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 the day of show.
$20-$25, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com.
