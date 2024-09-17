TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Starlighter celebrating 3rd anniversary with music festival this Saturday

The Deco District venue will celebrate its three-year anniversary with a stacked lineup of local bands.

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 9:07 am

The Starlighter has been a live music destination of the Deco District since 2021.
Instagram / thestarlightersatx
The Starlighter has been a live music destination of the Deco District since 2021.
The Deco District's Starlighter is celebrating three years as a live music destination by throwing an all-day festival this Saturday.

Matador Production House opened the venue in 2021 as a haven for Alamo City bands and fellow creatives. Since then, the venue, located at 1910 Fredericksburg Road, has featured live concerts, art markets, drag shows and more.

The team behind Matador includes Jason Valdez, Selena Rios, Jacob Guerrero and his wife Kayla. The four drew on their collective experience in the live music and market-vending realms to launch the performance space, according to a 2021 MySA preview.

Saturday's lineup will feature San Antonio-based acts including Honey Bunny, Roshii, Vintage Pictures, Cyan Drive, Lloronas, Moon Tokki and more. A full lineup is included in a Facebook event shared by the venue. The night also will feature drag performances by the House of Eternas.


The celebration will be an all-day event, with doors opening at 3 p.m. As is typical of the Starlighter, the festival is open to all ages. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 the day of show.

$20-$25, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com.

