San Antonio's Tobin Center hosting Taylor Swift Singalong on Sunday

A a crack band will play the best possible versions of the pop songstresss' expansive catalog so fans can belt it out.

By on Sat, Jun 29, 2024 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge Taylor Swift won't be leading the singalong at San Antonio's Tobin Center, but a professional band will be performing her songs so the audience can belt them out. - Shutterstock / Brian Friedman
Shutterstock / Brian Friedman
Taylor Swift won't be leading the singalong at San Antonio's Tobin Center, but a professional band will be performing her songs so the audience can belt them out.
Taylor Swift has taken over the world, and San Antonio is certainly no exception. 

At some point, why fight it? It’s much more fun to join in and sing along. After all, Swift’s tunes are uplifting, and her fandom’s sense of community is righteous. More than anything, though, it’s a testament to the power of music that so many people are so moved by what she creates. 

To that end, the Tobin Center is hosting an event this Sunday called the Taylor Swift Singalong. For the show, expect a crack band delivering the best possible versions of the pop star's expansive catalog so fans can belt out song after song.

While some detractors seem bothered that Swift has become so beloved, the reality is the world needs a dozen more musicians like her.

$25, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Tobin Center for the Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, tobincenter.org.

