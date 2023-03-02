Saturday's All Aboard! music festival marks formal launch of San Antonio venue The Espee

The Head and the Heart, Danielle Ponder, Grupo Fantasma, Golden Dawn Arkestra and others are on the all-day bill.

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 11:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart performs at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. - Shutterstock / Jack Fordyce
Shutterstock / Jack Fordyce
Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart performs at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
San Antonio music fans will get their first serious look at The Espee this Saturday during the revamped venue’s inaugural event, the All Aboard! festival.

Espee General Manager Emily Smith said the all-day event — headlined by Seattle indie-folk act The Head and The Heart— will provide a taste of what’s to come for the east-of-downtown event space formerly branded as Sunset Station.

The Espee, which shares management with the Majestic and Empire theaters, has undergone a year’s worth of renovations, according to Smith. Crews added turf to the amphitheater, remodeled interior bars, upgraded restrooms and put up a new fence around the property. Light and sound upgrades complete the package.

Smith said she considers the 3,100-capactity venue a “boutique amphitheater” that can draw significant touring acts while maintaining an intimate atmosphere. The outdoor space features a covered area next to the stage along with a sizable lawn. Since the seating in the covered area isn’t fixed, organizers will be able to offer both ticketed seating and general admission shows.

The operators hope the venue’s history is part of the charm.

“It sits on the first rail station in San Antonio, the Southern Pacific line,” Smith said. “‘Espee’ is an affectionate nickname for Southern Pacific.”

In addition to the amphitheater, the complex boasts three smaller buildings which can be used for events. Smith said she’s eager to book more than music into the development.

Saturday’s All Aboard! fest appears designed to draw a diverse crowd of music lovers for a first look at the revamped facility.

In addition to Seattle’s The Head and The Heart — now riding high thanks to support slots with Death Cab for Cutie, Dave Matthews and Iron & Wine — the bill includes Danielle Ponder, an R&B singer who started her musical career after working as a public defender.

High-energy Latin funk machine Grupo Fantasma and ambitious genre-mixers Golden Dawn Arkestra are both scheduled for afternoon slots. Singer-songwriter Upsahl will appear earlier in the day, showcasing an electronic alt-pop vibe. The up-and-comer has written songs for high-profile artists including Dua Lipa.

The festival will feature food from Dakota East Side Ice House and The Jerk Shack along with local vendors and an art market.

“We’re excited to re-introduce the venue,” Smith said. “The outdoor amphitheater and general admission format opens up a whole new world of possibilities.”

$65-$225, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Silversun Pickups, Epik High, Marisela and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Known for a densely layered alternative-rock sound, Silversun Pickups formed in 2000, playing gigs in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, which inspired its moniker.

Comedian George Lopez is returning to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this summer

By Michael Karlis

George Lopez has had a complicated relationship with the Alamo City ever since he said "Fuck San Antonio" during a 2016 show in Seattle.

San Antonio punk band Fea composed original music for new play debuting at Public Theater

By Dalia Gulca

Elements of Fabulous Monsters mirror the real-life story of Fea, whose core membership is comprised of drummer Phanie Diaz, bassist Jenn Alva and vocalist Letty Martinez.

'Intellectual Warfare': New York's Show Me the Body is about empowerment, not protest music

By Sanford Nowlin

Show Me the Body has drawn critical acclaim and a sizable audience by fusing its militant political message with an amalgam of noise, metal, hip-hop and folk that somehow gets bodies both moshing and dancing.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Silversun Pickups, Epik High, Marisela and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Known for a densely layered alternative-rock sound, Silversun Pickups formed in 2000, playing gigs in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, which inspired its moniker.

Comedian George Lopez is returning to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this summer

By Michael Karlis

George Lopez has had a complicated relationship with the Alamo City ever since he said "Fuck San Antonio" during a 2016 show in Seattle.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: August Burns Red, Inner Wave, Thy Art Is Murder and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Augusat Burns Red has hit the road to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Celebrate Bowie tour with Peter Murphy and Adrian Belew coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

By Sanford Nowlin

The Celebrating Bowie tribute includes Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy along with former David Bowie sidemen, including groundbreaking guitarist Adrian Belew.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us