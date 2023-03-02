Saturday's All Aboard! music festival marks formal launch of San Antonio venue The Espee

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Jack Fordyce Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart performs at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

San Antonio music fans will get their first serious look at The Espee this Saturday during the revamped venue’s inaugural event, the All Aboard! festival.Espee General Manager Emily Smith said the all-day event — headlined by Seattle indie-folk act The Head and The Heart— will provide a taste of what’s to come for the east-of-downtown event space formerly branded as Sunset Station.The Espee, which shares management with the Majestic and Empire theaters, has undergone a year’s worth of renovations, according to Smith. Crews added turf to the amphitheater, remodeled interior bars, upgraded restrooms and put up a new fence around the property. Light and sound upgrades complete the package.Smith said she considers the 3,100-capactity venue a “boutique amphitheater” that can draw significant touring acts while maintaining an intimate atmosphere. The outdoor space features a covered area next to the stage along with a sizable lawn. Since the seating in the covered area isn’t fixed, organizers will be able to offer both ticketed seating and general admission shows.The operators hope the venue’s history is part of the charm.“It sits on the first rail station in San Antonio, the Southern Pacific line,” Smith said. “‘Espee’ is an affectionate nickname for Southern Pacific.”In addition to the amphitheater, the complex boasts three smaller buildings which can be used for events. Smith said she’s eager to book more than music into the development.Saturday’s All Aboard! fest appears designed to draw a diverse crowd of music lovers for a first look at the revamped facility.In addition to Seattle’s The Head and The Heart — now riding high thanks to support slots with Death Cab for Cutie, Dave Matthews and Iron & Wine — the bill includes Danielle Ponder, an R&B singer who started her musical career after working as a public defender.High-energy Latin funk machine Grupo Fantasma and ambitious genre-mixers Golden Dawn Arkestra are both scheduled for afternoon slots. Singer-songwriter Upsahl will appear earlier in the day, showcasing an electronic alt-pop vibe. The up-and-comer has written songs for high-profile artists including Dua Lipa.The festival will feature food from Dakota East Side Ice House and The Jerk Shack along with local vendors and an art market.“We’re excited to re-introduce the venue,” Smith said. “The outdoor amphitheater and general admission format opens up a whole new world of possibilities.”

