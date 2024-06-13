SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Singer and rapper Pitbull to hold free concert in Austin later this month

The concert is in celebration of UT Austin's admission into the SEC.

By on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 1:44 pm

click to enlarge The Grammy winner Pitbull will perform in front of UT Tower to celebrate the school switching athletic conferences. - Shutterstock / Nick Biemans
Shutterstock / Nick Biemans
The Grammy winner Pitbull will perform in front of UT Tower to celebrate the school switching athletic conferences.
Mr. International is coming to Central Texas for a free concert celebrating the University of Texas football team's entry into the NCAA's Southeastern Conference.

Miami-born rapper and singer Pitbull will perform Sunday, June 30, in front of UT-Austin's iconic tower, following an 8:30 p.m. fireworks display. Entry is free, and no-cost parking will be available at campus parking garages and lots starting at 11 a.m, the university said in a press release.

The Grammy-winning pop star's performance is only one part of a daylong, campus-wide party celebrating the school switching conferences.

The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. and will include games, food from local vendors and additional musical performances, according to the university. The Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library, Texas Science & Natural History Museum and Blanton Museum of Art will also have free activities from 1 to 5 p.m.

"This is an amazing moment in time for the university, athletics and the city of Austin as we join the SEC, and there's no better way to celebrate than a giant party, and we can't wait for Pitbull to put a punctuation mark on an incredible day," UT Austin Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in an emailed statement.

UT Austin's transition into the SEC was first announced in February 2023. For the first matchup in the new conference, the Longhorns will take on Mississippi State on Sept. 28 at DKR Stadium.

June 12, 2024

