Singer Joe Lopez scraps plans to attend Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio

Lopez's announcement comes after organizers opted not to give the convicted rapist a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Former Grupo Mazz frontman Joe Lopez says he'll be a no show at the 43rd Annual Tejano Music Awards. - Courtesy Photo / The Ramón Hernández Archives
Courtesy Photo / The Ramón Hernández Archives
Former Grupo Mazz frontman Joe Lopez says he'll be a no show at the 43rd Annual Tejano Music Awards.
Singer Joe Lopez, a convicted sex offender, told fans Wednesday that he won't attend the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio after organizers, responding to public outcry, scrapped plans to give him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), which puts on the annual award show, recently announced plans to give Lopez the recognition. However, it reversed course Wednesday after fans complained that Lopez, who sang for influential act Grupo Mazz, should be disqualified for his conviction. Some also accused the singer of taking credit for the career accolades of his former band partner Jimmy Gonzalez.

"With deep feeling, we announce to our beloved public that unfortunately we will not be present at the 43rd Tejano Music Awards event for reasons beyond our control and related to the organizers of the event," said Lopez's Facebook post, translated from Spanish to English. "We had expected with great excitement the opportunity to meet at this event. We appreciate everyone's understanding and the support they have always given us; we look forward to the opportunity to meet at future events."

The ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

In 2006, a Cameron County Jury convicted Lopez on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child on allegations that he raped his teenage niece two years prior, court records show. Lopez was released on parole in 2018 and remains on the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry.

Some fans threatened to protest this year's Tejano Music Awards if organizers went through with plans to give Lopez a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The family of former bandmate Gonzalez also voiced outrage at the TTMA's decision to honor Lopez. They allege the singer submitted a biography to the awards show in which he appeared to take credit for Latin Grammys won by a Grupo Mazz after he left to pursue a solo career in 1999.

Despite pulling out, Lopez could still win two Tejano Music awards he's been nominated for: Male Vocalist of the Year and Tejano Album of the Year. Those awards are based on the number of votes an artist receives from fans.

