Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is rocking into San Antonio's Tech Port Center this November

Wikipedia Commons / Drew de F Fawkes The singer is on tour for the first time since 2019, and is selling out venues across the country.

Artist Presale runs noon Aug. 10 through 9 p.m. Aug. 11

Tobin Member/Venue Presale runs noon Aug. 11 through 9 p.m. Aug. 11

Public sale runs noon Aug. 12 through 8 p.m. Nov. 5

Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams will bring his blend of alt-country and garage rock to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena this fall.Adams, who's been nominated twice for Grammy for Best Rock Album, will perform at the 3,300-seat venue Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of his latest North American tour. The concerts will feature Adams, his guitars and piano in what the promoter describes as "an acoustic tour-de-force.""Word of mouth from the first leg of the tour was so good that promoters came to us," Adams' manager, Richard Jones, said in a statement. "Ryan hasn't toured since 2019, and there seems to be a voracious appetite to see him perform live."Several of the Adams' other shows this year, including Atlanta and Los Angeles, have sold out. Due to expected demand, ticket sales for the Alamo City show will be staggered: