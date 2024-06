Sunny Ozuna to play Jaime's Place for tribute to San Antonio nightclub Patio Andaluz

San Antonio treasure Ozuna was vocalist and chief songwriter for Sunny & the Sunglows, later Sunny & the Sunliners.

for teens to take in the Chicano soul music emanating from San Antonio at the time. Ozuna and

Sunglows and the Sunliners — along with other greats such as the Royal Jesters,

Rudy Tee & the Reno Bops, Little Henry Lee & the Laveers

and the Garibays — regularly graced

Chicano soul heavyweight Sunny Ozuna will perform along with other architects of the classic San Antonio sound at Jaime's Place this Saturday for a tribute to bygone and beloved nightclub Patio Andaluz.Fans feeling nostalgic for the halcyon days of the West Side Sound will have a chance to gather and reminisce while enjoying hit after hit from performers who helped create that homegrown music scene.In addition to Ozuna, Saturday's trip down memory lane will include sets from Little Henry Lee, Vision Echoes and George Rivas. DJs spinning vinyl throughout the evening will include Dani Gal, Cami G and Jaz-Funk. Mike Torres III, bassist and vocalist for La 45, will serve as master of ceremonies. Patio Andaluz, which operated from the '50s through the '70s, was a hotspothis bands thethe stage.