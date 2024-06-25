Sunny Ozuna to play Jaime's Place for tribute to San Antonio nightclub Patio Andaluz

Fans feeling nostalgic for the halcyon days of the West Side Sound will have a chance to gather and reminisce while enjoying hit after hit from performers who helped create that homegrown music scene.
In addition to Ozuna, Saturday's trip down memory lane will include sets from Little Henry Lee, Vision Echoes and George Rivas. DJs spinning vinyl throughout the evening will include Dani Gal, Cami G and Jaz-Funk. Mike Torres III, bassist and vocalist for La 45, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Patio Andaluz, which operated from the '50s through the '70s, was a hotspot for teens to take in the Chicano soul music emanating from San Antonio at the time. Ozuna and his bands the Sunglows and the Sunliners — along with other greats such as the Royal Jesters, Rudy Tee & the Reno Bops, Little Henry Lee & the Laveers and the Garibays — regularly graced the stage.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Presale tickets are $20 and available online.
$20, 5 p.m., Jaime's Place, 1514 W. Commerce St., (210) 564-9083, jaimesplace.pub.
