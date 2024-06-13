SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Tejano star and TV host Johnny Canales has died at age 77

The South Texas TV host's long-running TV show helped expand Tejano music's appeal and featured now-legendary performers such as Selena.

By on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Johnny Canales' TV show started in Corpus Christi in the 1980s before being syndicated in San Antonio and other South Texas markets. - Facebook / El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales
Facebook / El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales
Johnny Canales' TV show started in Corpus Christi in the 1980s before being syndicated in San Antonio and other South Texas markets.
Tejano music performer and TV host Johnny Canales, whose long-running variety program helped provide early exposure to superstars including Selena and Emilio Navaira, has died at age 77.

Canales' family confirmed his passing in Thursday Facebook post. The news comes after media reports in May that the bandleader, DJ and star-maker was in declining health

"He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people," read Thursday's message, which was also posted in Spanish. "His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built."

The Johnny Canales Show began in 1983 on Corpus Christi TV station KRIS and eventually was syndicated in San Antonio and other South Texas markets. The variety show was known for featuring Tejano performers ranging from Little Joe y La Familia to Selena, the latter of whom appeared on the program while still a teenager, according to a KSAT report.

Univision picked up The Johnny Canales Show in 1988, bringing it an even wider audience, according to KSAT. The program jumped to Telemundo in the mid 1990s and ran there until its cancellation in 2005.

Canales' called out his catchphrase from the show “You got it! Take it away!" anytime he introduced a performer.

In Thursday's Facebook post, Canales' family thanked fans for their well wishes and prayers.

“Remember him not with sadness, but with the joy and passion he always brought into our lives," the post said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Live and Local: After hiatus, San Antonio Music Showcase is returning June 22

By Sanford Nowlin

A performance takes place on the St. Mary's Strip during the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase. This year's event will also include venues in St. Paul Square.

Buena Vista Social Orchestra bringing Cuban rhythms to San Antonio's Empire Theatre

By Sabrina Ye

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra is under the direction of Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, original bandleader, arranger and trombonist of the Buena Vista Social Club.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Os Mutantes, Grant Lee Phillips, Jess Williamson

By San Antonio Current Staff

Grant Lee Phillips, who fronted the band Grant Lee Buffalo, will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Echo Bridge.

Singer and rapper Pitbull to hold free concert in Austin later this month

By Michael Karlis

The Grammy winner Pitbull will perform in front of UT Tower to celebrate the school switching athletic conferences.

Singer and rapper Pitbull to hold free concert in Austin later this month

By Michael Karlis

The Grammy winner Pitbull will perform in front of UT Tower to celebrate the school switching athletic conferences.

Buena Vista Social Orchestra bringing Cuban rhythms to San Antonio's Empire Theatre

By Sabrina Ye

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra is under the direction of Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, original bandleader, arranger and trombonist of the Buena Vista Social Club.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Os Mutantes, Grant Lee Phillips, Jess Williamson

By San Antonio Current Staff

Grant Lee Phillips, who fronted the band Grant Lee Buffalo, will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Echo Bridge.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lionel Richie, Hayes Carll, Todd Rundgren

By San Antonio Current Staff

Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll's witty and moving songs have evoked comparisons to John Prine, Townes Van Zandt and other giants of the genre.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us