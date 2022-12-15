Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April

The country legend and the blues-rock trio will perform back-to-back shows on Friday, April 14 and Saturday April 15. Tickets for the outdoor amphitheater’s first show of the season go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
The shows are two of just three Texas performances currently scheduled for 89-year-old Nelson, according to his website. The other will be at the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival in Abilene on April 1.
📣 Our first concert announcement for the 2023 Season: @WillieNelson and @ZZTop on April 14th and 15th!! Tickets on sale December 16th at 10 am!#2023season #willienelson #zztop #nbtx #ontheriverunderthestars— Whitewater Amphitheater (@WhitewaterRocks) December 12, 2022
*Note: tickets will not be sent out until 72 hours before the event pic.twitter.com/HutbAgpMKw
ZZ Top, on the other hand, recently announced a 2023 North American tour co-headlined with Southern rock outfit Lynyrd Skynyrd. Even so, The Sharp recessed Man Tour, set to kick off in July of next year, doesn’t stop in San Antonio.
The upcoming show in New Braunfels marks the second year in a row Nelson will perform at the Whitewater.
Ticket price unavailable, 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
