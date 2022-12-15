Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April

So far, the concerts at Whitewater Amphitheater are two of just three shows Nelson has scheduled in Texas for next year.

📣 Our first concert announcement for the 2023 Season: @WillieNelson and @ZZTop on April 14th and 15th!! Tickets on sale December 16th at 10 am!#2023season #willienelson #zztop #nbtx #ontheriverunderthestars



*Note: tickets will not be sent out until 72 hours before the event pic.twitter.com/HutbAgpMKw