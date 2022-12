Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April

click to enlarge Instagram / willienelsonofficial So far, the concerts at Whitewater Amphitheater are two of just three shows Nelson has scheduled in Texas for next year.

📣 Our first concert announcement for the 2023 Season: @WillieNelson and @ZZTop on April 14th and 15th!! Tickets on sale December 16th at 10 am!#2023season #willienelson #zztop #nbtx #ontheriverunderthestars



*Note: tickets will not be sent out until 72 hours before the event pic.twitter.com/HutbAgpMKw — Whitewater Amphitheater (@WhitewaterRocks) December 12, 2022

Texan music icons Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform a pair of shows at Whitewater Amphitheater in April, the New Braunfels venue said on social media.The country legend and the blues-rock trio will perform back-to-back shows on Friday, April 14 and Saturday April 15. Tickets for the outdoor amphitheater’s first show of the season go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.The shows are two of just three Texas performances currently scheduled for 89-year-old Nelson, according to his website. The other will be at the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival in Abilene on April 1.ZZ Top, on the other hand, recently announced a 2023 North American tour co-headlined with Southern rock outfit Lynyrd Skynyrd. Even so, The Sharp recessed Man Tour, set to kick off in July of next year, doesn’t stop in San Antonio.The upcoming show in New Braunfels marks the second year in a row Nelson will perform at the Whitewater.