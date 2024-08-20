The Black Crowes will play San Antonio in November without Aerosmith

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand Chris Robinson, frontman of The Black Crowes, lets loose during a performance in Spain.

Ticket prices not available, 7: 30 p.m. Friday, November 8, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

After the abrupt cancellation of its tour opening for Aerosmith, the Black Crowes have scheduled their own San Antonio date at the Tobin Center this fall.The Black Crowes are touring to promote the release of a new album,, the blues-rock outfit's first LP of original music in 15 years. The album was a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce, who's worked with The Wallflowers, Emmylou Harris and Cage the Elephant. Joyce also produced an album for rising country star Lainey Wilson, who makes an appearance on thealbum with a crossover track called "Wilted Rose."The new record is a rock 'n' roll revival for the Black Crowes 34 years after their debut album,, went platinum five times over thanks to hits including "Hard to Handle," an Otis Redding cover that went to No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. The album peaked at No. 4, and included additional hits such as "She Talks to Angels," "Twice as Hard" and "Jealous Again."Since their inception, The Black Crowes have presented themselves as preservationists of a bygone-yet-quintessential sound. The band particularly drew inspiration from the Black pioneers of blues and roots rock, including Elmore James, who wrote the song "Shake Your Money Maker," the namesake of the group's debut album.Even though Aerosmith's scrapped tour dates created a temporary setback in The Black Crowes' triumphant return, the band quickly pivoted to line up 14 dates in North America through the end of the year.Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21 at 10 a.m.