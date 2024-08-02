The Get Up Kids will play San Antonio's Paper Tiger in late August

The Get Up Kids will perform the album in its entirety, and crooner punk band Smoking Popes will open the night.
Released in 1999, Something to Write Home About joined Jimmy Eat World's Clarity in setting the stage for later emo acts including Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and the Midwest Emo movement.
The Get Up Kids performed dates opening for Weezer and Green Day before headlining international tours themselves at the peak of their popularity. Since then, the band's members have raised families, become authors and explored side projects. Rob Pope, the group's bass player, also played in the internationally renowned Austin act Spoon.
