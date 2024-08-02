WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

The Get Up Kids will play San Antonio's Paper Tiger in late August

The emo band is performing its pivotal album Something to Write Home About in its entirety.

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 9:08 am

click to enlarge The Get Up Kids are touring celebrate the reissue of their sophomore album Something to Write Home About. - Courtesy Photo / The Get Up Kids
Courtesy Photo / The Get Up Kids
The Get Up Kids are touring celebrate the reissue of their sophomore album Something to Write Home About.
Emo pop-punk band The Get Up Kids will headline Paper Tiger on Sunday, August 25, on a tour supporting the 25th-anniversary reissue of its sophomore album Something to Write Home About.

The Get Up Kids will perform the album in its entirety, and crooner punk band Smoking Popes will open the night.

Released in 1999, Something to Write Home About joined Jimmy Eat World's Clarity in setting the stage for later emo acts including Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and the Midwest Emo movement.

The Get Up Kids performed dates opening for Weezer and Green Day before headlining international tours themselves at the peak of their popularity. Since then, the band's members have raised families, become authors and explored side projects. Rob Pope, the group's bass player, also played in the internationally renowned Austin act Spoon.

“Anybody can start a band when you're 20 and go on tour and have a couple of years of fun with that. But what it became, at least to us, is the reason that we can still do this now,” said Matt Pryor, The Get Up Kids' guitarist and vocalist. “We are doing this as a celebration, and we're going to have a party every night on stage.”

$29.50 -$35, 7:30 p.m., Sunday Aug. 25, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (817) 630-1279,  papertigersatx.com.

