SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

The late Kris Kristofferson has San Antonio tie through 1972 film Cisco Pike

The movie features Kristofferson and SA music legend Doug Sahm and his Sir Douglas Quintet.

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 1:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kris Kristofferson performs in 2010 at the Cambridge Folk Festival. - Wikimedia Commons / Bryan Ledgard
Wikimedia Commons / Bryan Ledgard
Kris Kristofferson performs in 2010 at the Cambridge Folk Festival.
Country music icon Kris Kristofferson, who died Saturday at 88, has a surprising San Antonio connection: the cult 1972 film Cisco Pike.

The movie — which features Brownsville-born Kristofferson's first-ever starring role — was made in the wake of the 1969 counterculture classic Easy Rider. Both movies stemmed from Hollywood's eagerness to capture the burgeoning hippie culture and tap into a new youth market.

Originally titled The Dealer, Cisco Pike depicts a down-and-out Kristofferson in the title role. His character, recently busted for marijuana, tries to scrape enough money together to stay out of prison. Seventies cinema staples Karen Black, Harry Dean Stanton and Gene Hackman round out the cast.

In one iconic scene, Kristofferson makes his way into an LA studio, where he meets up with San Antonio singer-songwriter Doug Sahm and the Sir Douglas Quintet. Kristofferson's Pike had given Sahm — named Rex in the film — a demo tape. Sahm emphatically rejects the recording as "too weird."

A brief clip shows the Sahm and the band jamming the classic tune "Michoacan." 
 

Sir Douglas Quintet keyboardist and San Antonio resident Augie Meyers remembers the filming well — especially the moviemakers' attempt to pass off a hay bale as marijuana.

"They'd brought in a bale of hay and spray-painted it green — supposed to look like weed," Meyers told the Current a month ago. "Doug said, 'Hell no. Y'all want the real stuff?'"

The film's producers then hired a private jet and flew in a giant block of grass, which everyone on set purchased from for the remainder of the film, according to Meyers.

Those involved in the production expected it to be a smash hit along the lines of Easy Rider and for "Michoacan" to be a hit single, Meyers recalled. Neither materialized.  

Although Cisco Pike was filmed in LA, the song "Michoacan" was actually tracked in San Antonio at Zaz Studio, located at 6711 W. Commerce St. and defunct since 2015. Alamo City native and Texas Tornado Ernie Durawa played drums for the late-night session.

"We were all blitzed," Durawa told the Current.

The song itself was written by LA record producer and sleaze icon Kim Fowley in collaboration with Atwood "Iceman" Allen, who sang harmonies on the early Sir Douglas Quintet singles. 

When the Quintet filmed "Mendocino" for Playboy's After Dark program, Allen's sweet harmonies can be heard — but not seen. The show's producers decided he was too unsightly to appear on camera and made him sing from behind a curtain.


Fowley colorfully recalled Allen during an interview by Dr. Filth on the music blog Boss Radio 66.

"Michoacan was written by Atwood Allen and [myself]," Fowley said. "Atwood Allen was the 'Electric Ice Man' from San Antonio, and his grass that he cultivated and blended and rolled into joints was apparently legendary. I don’t smoke dope, so I have no idea if it’s true. But according to grapevine legend, Bob Dylan smoked some of Atwood’s blend and thought it was Doug Sahm’s blend and then liked Doug Sahm’s music more than he normally would, because he thought his abilities as a tobacconist-cum-blender of psychedelics gave him a different status. And then when he found it it was Atwood Allen’s, possibly he didn’t like Doug Sahm as much."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Tinlicker, Architects

By San Antonio Current Staff

Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Long-running alt-rock act Silversun Pickups coming to San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre

By Thomas Crone

Silversun Pickups will perform Tuesday at the Aztec Theatre.

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

By Stephanie Koithan

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Tinlicker, Architects

By San Antonio Current Staff

Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

By Stephanie Koithan

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hozier, Wallflowers, Brooks Nielsen

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hozier performs a concert in the Netherlands last fall.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chromeo, StrateJacket, Avett Brothers

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Avett Brothers are scheduled to play Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 21.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us