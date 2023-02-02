The Mars Volta will perform at San Antonio's Boeing Center as part of May tour

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Mars Volta Mars Volta's new tour will stop in San Antonio on May 16.

El Paso-rooted prog rockers The Mars Volta will include a San Antonio stop on their 10-day May tour.The band, which dropped an eponymous 2022 album after a decade-long hiatus, will perform Thursday, May 16 at Port San Antonio's Boeing Center at Tech Port. Teri Gender Bender will open the show.Presale for Tobin Center members began Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.The Mars Volta formed in the early 2000s after the breakup of El Paso's At the Drive-In, quickly earning critical accolades for a sound that drew equally on post-punk energy and proggy experimentation. The reunited band's latest album finds it veering into Latin-tinged pop, funk and soft rock while still retaining an experimental edge.