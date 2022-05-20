The San Antonio Reggae Festival will be jammin' at Rosedale Park on July 30

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Reggae Festival
A band entertains the crowd at a previous San Antonio Reggae Festival.
Get up, stand up and prepare for the return of the San Antonio Reggae Festival on Saturday, July 30.
On Friday, organizers revealed the lineup for the seventh installment of the annual Rosedale Park gathering, which will include former Black Uhuru frontman Junior Reid, Gyptian, Lil Vicious and Carlton Pride & Zion, fronted by country singer Charlie Pride's son.
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Reggae Festival
Gyptian is one of the performers appearing at this year's fest.
The San Antonio Reggae Festival bills itself as the only such festival outside of Jamaica to be hosted by a relative of reggae legend Bob Marley. Alex "the Rebel" Marley, a cousin of the late singer, will emcee the event.
Including the headliners, roughly 10 reggae acts will perform at the family-friendly event. Vendors serving authentic Jamaican and Caribbean food will also be on hand, and fairgrounds will feature a children's play area, face painting, arts and crafts.
Tickets are on sale now
. Admission is free for those 12 and under.
$25, 2 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, July 30, Rosedale Park, 340 Dartmouth St., ticketstripe.com/2022-SAN-ANTONIOREGGAE-FEST.
