Tickets nearly sold out for Zach Bryan's two-night run at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Only a handful of tickets remain for alt-country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan's upcoming two-night run at Frost Bank Center.Frost Bank Center officials confirmed that Bryan's Tuesday, July 30, show is already sold out and only a few single tickets remain for Wednesday, July 31. Jonathan Samaniego, a representative for the Frost Bank Center box office, described the number of tickets for the Wednesday show as "12 tops" but added that things can change leading up to the event.Currently available tickets range from $185 to $525.Bryan skyrocketed to popularity as a self-made singer-songwriter thanks to viral fame on YouTube. The artist recorded simple iPhones videos with the help of friends and began uploading them to the streaming platform in 2017.Born on a Navy base in Okinawa, Japan, Bryan followed in his parents' footsteps and served in the United States Navy for 8 years.All the legwork paid off. Since then, Bryan has been signed to Warner, joining an elite group of modern country artists, such as Sturgill Simpson, who found high-profile success without the help of Music Row.Bryan even earned a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his 2023 duet with Kacey Musgraves on "I Remember Everything," which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Hot 100. The self-titled album on which it appeared also debuted at No. 1.