Tickets nearly sold out for Zach Bryan's two-night run at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Zach Bryan is on the cusp of playing two sold out shows at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center.

The video for "Heading South," recorded outside of his Navy barracks, went viral on YouTube in 2019 before Bryan was

honorably discharged in 2021 to pursue his blossoming music career.









In keeping with his DIY video approach, Bryan self-produced his first two albums in similarly stripped-down and unconventional ways. His debut LP DeAnn was recorded in a Florida AirBnB and his second, Elizabeth, came together in a converted barn on his property in Washington.