Tony-winning actor and singer Kristen Chenoweth will play San Antonio's Majestic Theater this fall

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore Chenoweth is known for her roles in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Wicked.

Tony Award-winning actor and singer Kristen Chenoweth will appear Sept. 1 at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre, performing her sixth studio album, 2019's, in its entirety.

Chenoweth's tour will include stops in seven U.S. cities. Tickets are available now from the Majestic and Ticketmaster.

Chenoweth won her first Tony in 1999 for her role as Sally Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Since then, she picked up an additional Tony for her performance as Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked and an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

$59 - $495, Thursday, Sept. 1, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com or ticketmaster.com.

