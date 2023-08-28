LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning for two San Antonio dates in December

Pre-sale tickets will become available as early as Thursday, Sept. 7.

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 1:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd. - Bob Carey
Bob Carey
Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd.
Cue the sleigh bells, fireworks and screaming guitars: holiday heavy metal ensemble Trans-Siberian Orchestra will hit San Antonio as part of a 62-date North American tour.

The group will feature two different touring lineups along with matinee and evening shows to cram performances into a tour running Nov. 15-Dec. 30, according to details reported by LoudWire. Both San Antonio dates — a matinee and a nighttime show at the AT&T Center (soon to be the Frost Bank Center) — fall on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The road dates mark the return of Trans-Siberian's The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More show. Expect the set to draw heavily from The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, a concept album and TV special about a young girl who runs away from home but manages to find her way back to the family in time for the Yuletide celebration.

A fan club pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, although potential buyers must register for the fan club and Ticketmaster no later than Friday, Sept. 1 to participate. Further details plus another Thursday, Sept. 14 pre-sale option are included on Trans-Siberian's website.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15.

Prices not yet available, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

R&R Hall of Famer Marky Ramone appearing at San Antonio events this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Marky Ramone joined the Ramones in 1978 and stuck with them as a drummer for the next five years. He later rejoined for a nearly 10-year stint.

San Antonio's Dirty Dog Dick Eaters make outraged music for outrageous times

By Sanford Nowlin

D3E’s current line up consists of Eloy Pina-Kolach, W. Witosky and Jeff Turner, from top to bottom.

San Antonio rockers Donella Drive playing sendoff gig before road dates with Dead Poet Society

By Sanford Nowlin

Brothers Andrew Salazar (left) and Aidan Escalante handle bass and guitar duties for Donella Drive.

San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

Also in Music

R&R Hall of Famer Marky Ramone appearing at San Antonio events this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Marky Ramone joined the Ramones in 1978 and stuck with them as a drummer for the next five years. He later rejoined for a nearly 10-year stint.

San Antonio rockers Donella Drive playing sendoff gig before road dates with Dead Poet Society

By Sanford Nowlin

Brothers Andrew Salazar (left) and Aidan Escalante handle bass and guitar duties for Donella Drive.

San Antonio's Dirty Dog Dick Eaters make outraged music for outrageous times

By Sanford Nowlin

D3E’s current line up consists of Eloy Pina-Kolach, W. Witosky and Jeff Turner, from top to bottom.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Weathers, Matute, Mad Caddies and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Weathers' track "I'm Not OK" pulls off a wacky B-52s-style vibe.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us