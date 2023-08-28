Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning for two San Antonio dates in December

click to enlarge Bob Carey Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd.

Cue the sleigh bells, fireworks and screaming guitars: holiday heavy metal ensemble Trans-Siberian Orchestra will hit San Antonio as part of a 62-date North American tour.The group will feature two different touring lineups along with matinee and evening shows to cram performances into a tour running Nov. 15-Dec. 30, according to details reported by LoudWire . Both San Antonio dates — a matinee and a nighttime show at the AT&T Center ( soon to be the Frost Bank Center ) — fall on Saturday, Dec. 9.The road dates mark the return of Trans-Siberian's The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More show. Expect the set to draw heavily from, a concept album and TV special about a young girl who runs away from home but manages to find her way back to the family in time for the Yuletide celebration.

A fan club pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, although potential buyers must register for the fan club and Ticketmaster no later than Friday, Sept. 1 to participate. Further details plus another Thursday, Sept. 14 pre-sale option are included on Trans-Siberian's website.



General tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15.



Prices not yet available, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.



