Traveling events company bringing Taylor Swift dance party to San Antonio next month

Florida-based pop culture event planner Le Petite Fête will swing into San Antonio next month for a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party at Vibes Event Center.
The Cruel Summer soiree — named after Swift’s song of the same name — will take place Friday, Aug. 26 from 8-11:45 p.m., spinning only music from the country-to-pop crossover icon. Also expect Swift-themed trivia, photo opps and a costume contests.
Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite. Vibes Event Center is located at 1211 E. Houston St.
