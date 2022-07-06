TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Traveling events company bringing Taylor Swift dance party to San Antonio next month

The dance party will also offer trivia, photo opps and a costume contest — along with an all-Swift music playlist.

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 10:53 am

Event planner Le Petite Fête will swing into San Antonio next month for a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party. - INSTAGRAM / TAYLORSWIFT
Instagram / taylorswift
Event planner Le Petite Fête will swing into San Antonio next month for a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party.
Calling all San Antonio Swifties: this dance party is for you.

Florida-based pop culture event planner Le Petite Fête will swing into San Antonio next month for a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party at  Vibes Event Center.
The Cruel Summer soiree — named after Swift’s song of the same name — will take place Friday, Aug. 26 from 8-11:45 p.m., spinning only music from the country-to-pop crossover icon. Also expect Swift-themed trivia, photo opps and a costume contests.

Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite. Vibes Event Center is located at 1211 E. Houston St.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as Nothing More rocked San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena

Everything we saw as the Zac Brown band helped launch San Antonio's Real Life Amphitheater

Everything we saw as Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as Nothing More rocked San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena

Everything we saw as the Zac Brown band helped launch San Antonio's Real Life Amphitheater

Everything we saw as Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as Nothing More rocked San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena

Everything we saw as the Zac Brown band helped launch San Antonio's Real Life Amphitheater

Everything we saw as Carla Morrison performed Saturday at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

