Ukrainian metal band Jinjer coming back to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Dec. 14 show, which also includes P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge Jinjer, fronted by singer Tatiana Shmailyuk, performed a show last year at the Aztec Theatre. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Jinjer, fronted by singer Tatiana Shmailyuk, performed a show last year at the Aztec Theatre.
Things looked uncertain for progressive metal act Jinjer when three of its four band members ended up back in their native Ukraine during February's Russian invasion.

Now, the band is preparing to embark on a global tour with the support of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, which granted the members ambassador status so they can leave the country, share their music and raise awareness about the war.

Jinjer will hit San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the U.S. leg of that journey. P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence will provide support.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Even before this tour, Jinjer has used its growing international fanbase to help the Ukrainian war effort. The band reportedly raised more than $140,000 in sales of charity T-shirts meant to fund medical supplies, food and other necessities.

“If you told to me 15 years ago that this would be a touring band, I would not believe it,” bassist Eugene Abdukhanov told the Current last December. “We never wanted to be big rock stars, we just wanted to play music.”

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday

Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Boyz II Men brought their smooth magic to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Trending

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Luke Bryan, Grupo Duelo, A Giant Dog and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin indie rockers A Giant Dog deliver an intoxicating cocktail of glam, punk and garage rock.

Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm bringing Tried-N-True tour to San Antonio area in November

By Nina Rangel

SoCal alt/rock act Hoobastank will headline a tour with Lit.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Also in Music

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

By Bill Baird

The world has finally caught up to San Antonio power-pop band the Krayolas

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Luke Bryan, Grupo Duelo, A Giant Dog and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin indie rockers A Giant Dog deliver an intoxicating cocktail of glam, punk and garage rock.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Def Leppard dishes on its first album in seven years

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Def Leppard is embarking on a twice-postponed stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

My Chemical Romance, pictured here in a publicity photo from its album The Black Parade, will perform in San Antonio Sunday.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us