Uvalde benefit gig at San Antonio's Cowboys Dance Hall to include Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin

The iHeartUvalde benefit concert will be held this Sunday and includes an online auction for items such as guitars signed by George Strait and Keith Urban.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 4:39 pm

click to enlarge Russell Dickerson will headline the benefit concert this Sunday. - COURTESY PHOTO / RUSSELL DICKERSON
Courtesy Photo / Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson will headline the benefit concert this Sunday.
San Antonio's Cowboys Dance Hall will host a country music concert this Sunday to raise money for victims of last week’s Uvalde school shooting. The iHeartUvalde benefit will feature headliner Russell Dickerson along with Easton Corbin, Kevin Fowler, Thompson Square and Erin Kinsey.

“These families have experienced an unbelievable tragedy, and we need the people of Texas to come together so we can cut one massive check,” said Alek Halverson, program director for country radio station KJ97, in a written statement. “I can’t thank the artists enough for their time.”

Other radio stations have joined KJ97 in partnering with Cowboys on the concert. As part of the benefit, the stations will run an online auction for items including signed guitars from George Strait and Keith Urban, a beach vacation and more.

Money raised from the 18-and-up event will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which benefits families of those slain in the Uvalde shooting, according to organizers. Tickets are available now.

$40-$80, 6 p.m. (doors), Sunday, June 5, Cowboys Dance Hall, 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com.

