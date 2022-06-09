Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to perform at San Antonio's Tobin Center in February

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 3:34 pm

click to enlarge Itzhak Perlman is considered the reigning virtuoso of the violin. - LISA MARIE MAZZUCCO
Lisa Marie Mazzucco
Itzhak Perlman is considered the reigning virtuoso of the violin.
Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, one of the world's few classical musicians to wield superstar status, will play the Tobin Center's H-E-B Performance Hall on February 21.

From his Grammy winning solo performances to his contribution to award-winning film scores, the 75-year-old Perlman is recognized as his instrument's reigning virtuoso. He's been hosted by the George W. Bush White House and performed during President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, among other high-profile gigs.

Perlman’s San Antonio show follows his post-pandemic return to live performances which includes numbers ranging from Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 to the theme of John Williams’ Schindler’s List soundtrack.

Tickets are available on the Tobin Center’s website. Pre-sale for Tobin members is available now, while tickets go on sale Friday for non-members. 

$49.50-$189.50, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org

