Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to perform at San Antonio's Tobin Center in February

From his Grammy winning solo performances to his contribution to award-winning film scores, the 75-year-old Perlman is recognized as his instrument's reigning virtuoso. He's been hosted by the George W. Bush White House and performed during President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, among other high-profile gigs.
Perlman’s San Antonio show follows his post-pandemic return to live performances which includes numbers ranging from Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 to the theme of John Williams’ Schindler’s List soundtrack.
Tickets are available on the Tobin Center’s website. Pre-sale for Tobin members is available now, while tickets go on sale Friday for non-members.
$49.50-$189.50, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.