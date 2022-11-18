Violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on holiday-themed tour

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Lindsey Stirling was a quarter-finalist on Season Five of NBC's America's Got Talent.

Dancer, choreographer, hip-hop violinist and songwriter Lindsey Stirling first made waves in 2006 as a contestant on Season Five ofYears after cementing her spot as a quarter-finalist on the hit NBC show, she's back on the road with a globetrotting tour to promote her new holiday albumSan Antonio will be the classically trained artist's fifth Texas stop, straight off a series of European dates.