Violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on holiday-themed tour

San Antonio will be the classically trained artist's fifth Texas stop, straight off a series of European dates.

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Lindsey Stirling was a quarter-finalist on Season Five of NBC's America's Got Talent. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Lindsey Stirling was a quarter-finalist on Season Five of NBC's America's Got Talent.
Dancer, choreographer, hip-hop violinist and songwriter Lindsey Stirling first made waves in 2006 as a contestant on Season Five of America's Got Talent.

Years after cementing her spot as a quarter-finalist on the hit NBC show, she's back on the road with a globetrotting tour to promote her new holiday album Snow Waltz.

$59.50-$408.50, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

