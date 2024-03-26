Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic riding out of Texas to Philly this year

The last time the all-day concert took place outside Texas was in 2009.

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 9:26 am

Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic will take place outside of Texas for the first time since 2009.
Wikimedia Commons / Larry Philpot
Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic will take place outside of Texas for the first time since 2009.
Texas music icon Willie Nelson will still be making music with his friends for his annual Fourth of July Picnic. They'll just be making it further east.

This year, Nelson's annual festival will head to the Philadelphia area, marking its first appearance there and one of the rare times in its 50-year it history it's not been in the Lone Star State, the Associated Press reports. The last time the event left Texas was for 2009's Fort Bend, Indiana, shindig.

This year's Fourth of July Picnic lineup features luminaries such as Bob Dylan, Robert Plant with Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Celisse, according to the AP. The concert will take place at Freedom Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, across the Delaware River from the City of Brotherly Love.

The move comes as Nelson enjoys a resurgence in popularity. In addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last fall, the legendary singer-songwriter celebrated his 90th birthday last April with a pair of tribute concerts at Los Angeles' famed Hollywood bowl, according to the AP. What's more, he's the subject of a four-part Paramount+ documentary.

For Texas music fans willing to make the pilgrimage, tickets for Willie's Philly concert are now on sale.

