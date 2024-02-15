FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Winter Vibes fest will take over San Antonio's St. Paul Square with 34-band showcase

The Saturday, Feb. 24, event will feature performances by local acts including Lonely Horse, HoneyBunny, Buttercup and more.

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 1:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lonely Horse is one of the more than 30 San Antonio bands performing at Winter Vibes Live. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Lonely Horse is one of the more than 30 San Antonio bands performing at Winter Vibes Live.
San Antonio's newest music festival will take over St. Paul Square later this month, turning the east-of-downtown entertainment district into a showcase for a diverse batch of homegrown bands.

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, the inaugural Winter Vibes Live will include performances by 34 Alamo City acts including Lonely Horse, Buttercup, Mitch Webb and the Swindles, HoneyBunny, Eddie & The Valiants, according to organizers. DJs sets, work by local artists and craftspeople plus an array of food vendors will round out the event.

Winter Vibes Live is the brainchild of the Mahoney Bar Group, which operates St. Paul Square's Francis Bogside along with other Alamo City drinkeries including George's Keep, Blue Box and Hanzo.

The festival's music sets will kick off at 5 p.m. and take place at Francis Bogside, Historic St. Paul Square Courtyard, Blayne's Bar, The Spire at St. Paul Square and Vice Versa Coffee & Vinyl Records.

Tickets are available online and include $30 general admission and $100 VIP packages. The high-end tickets include access to a VIP lounge with an exclusive drink menu and curated food options, organizers said.

$30-$100, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, St. Paul Square, 1170 E. Commerce St., facebook.com/events/382350221042364.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me…Now The Tour to San Antonio this summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the road after a five-year break.

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in May

By Michael Karlis

Stevie Nicks rose to mega-fame as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Morat, Portugal. The Man, Shinyribs and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Morat exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio."

Country music superstar Toby Keith has died at 62

By Michael Karlis

The Oklahoma native first rose to stardom in the '90s with hits including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now” and “A Little Less Take and A Lot More Action.”
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us