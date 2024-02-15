Winter Vibes fest will take over San Antonio's St. Paul Square with 34-band showcase

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, the inaugural Winter Vibes Live will include performances by 34 Alamo City acts including Lonely Horse, Buttercup, Mitch Webb and the Swindles, HoneyBunny, Eddie & The Valiants, according to organizers. DJs sets, work by local artists and craftspeople plus an array of food vendors will round out the event.
Winter Vibes Live is the brainchild of the Mahoney Bar Group, which operates St. Paul Square's Francis Bogside along with other Alamo City drinkeries including George's Keep, Blue Box and Hanzo.
The festival's music sets will kick off at 5 p.m. and take place at Francis Bogside, Historic St. Paul Square Courtyard, Blayne's Bar, The Spire at St. Paul Square and Vice Versa Coffee & Vinyl Records.
Tickets are available online and include $30 general admission and $100 VIP packages. The high-end tickets include access to a VIP lounge with an exclusive drink menu and curated food options, organizers said.
$30-$100, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, St. Paul Square, 1170 E. Commerce St., facebook.com/events/382350221042364.
