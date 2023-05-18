1 dead, 3 injured during another brawl at San Antonio's Privat Social Club

click to enlarge
Screengrab / Google Maps
In April, the Privat Social Club grabbed national headlines after a video of a bouncer body slamming a patron went viral.
One man is dead and three others injured after a fight at a North Side nightclub ended in gunplay early Thursday morning, the Express-News reports
.
The shooting at Privat Social Club is just the latest incident to occur at nightspot in recent months. Police have been called to the club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard more than 50 times since November, according to MySA
.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a group of around 20 people started throwing punches at each other inside the bar, according to the daily. Security pushed the brawlers out into the parking lot, where one individual reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing.
One person was shot in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died upon arrival, the Express-News
reports. Two of the remaining victims were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the remaining injured person reportedly left the scene before police arrived.
Thursday’s incident at Privat is just the latest to grab headlines. In April, a video of a bouncer body-slamming a woman
at the venue went viral on social media.
There is currently no description of the suspect, and no arrests have been made as of press time, according to MySA's report.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter