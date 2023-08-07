14% of San Antonio's workforce could be replaced by AI in coming years

click to enlarge Shutterstock / SomYuZu Although San Antonio is highly susceptible to AI-related job loss, the World Economic Forum estimates that 69 million new jobs could be created as a result of the new technology.



The study looked at the potential job loss caused by AI across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. Las Vegas took the top spot, with 15.8% of its workforce losing out. Miami came in at No. 2 with 15.01%, and Louisville at No. 3 with 14.99%.