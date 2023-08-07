14% of San Antonio's workforce could be replaced by AI in coming years

click to enlarge
Although San Antonio is highly susceptible to AI-related job loss, the World Economic Forum estimates that 69 million new jobs could be created as a result of the new technology.
San Antonio is among the 10 metro areas that could see the most job losses due to the coming proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), a new report
from research firm Chamber of Commerce notes.
According to the study, 149,860 jobs, or 14.29% of the Alamo City's total current workforce, are at risk of AI-related replacement. As a result, San Antonio ranks as the No. 6 metro most at risk as the technology expands.
Chamber of Commerce created its study using data from the World Economic Forum
(WEF), a non-governmental organization representing multinational companies. The WEF estimates that as many as 83 million jobs worldwide could be handled by computers by 2027.
The study looked at the potential job loss caused by AI across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. Las Vegas took the top spot, with 15.8% of its workforce losing out. Miami came in at No. 2 with 15.01%, and Louisville at No. 3 with 14.99%.
San Antonio was the only Texas city to land in the top 10. Dallas, Austin and Houston came in at No. 20, 23 and 31, respectively.
The jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI primarily are administrative positions such as cashiers, clerks, data entry, accounting and bookkeeping, according to Chamber of Commerce's analysis.
In San Antonio, office, sales-related and administrative support occupations — all facing high risk of AI replacement — are already among the three occupations with the steepest employment declines over the past five years, the report notes. The technology's continued rollout is likely to accelerate those losses.
Although the Chamber of Commerce report paints a bleak future for many workers, it offers a glimmer of hope in that the WEF predicts AI could create as many as 69 million new job worldwide by 2027.
“Roles such as data analysts, scientists, machine learning specialists and cybersecurity experts could grow as much as 30 percent within the next five years,” the report said. “It’s easy to let the fear of the unknown seep in when it comes to AI, but using AI to your advantage could not only protect your job or business, but it could also help it grow.”
