15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows

According to the TV station's analysis, 15 Bexar deputies ended up behind bars this year, compared to seven SAPD officers. That total of 22 arrests from the ranks of the county's two biggest law-enforcement agencies was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
The charges against law officers for both BCSO and SAPD ranged from DWIs to more serious allegations, including unlawful restraint and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to KSAT's report.
Among the serious charges brought against San Antonio-area law enforcement personnel this year were:
- This month's grand jury indictment of former SAPD officer James Brennand on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder in the shooting of unarmed teen Erik Cantu, who was critically injured.
- The August arrest of former BCSO deputy Mario Sepulveda on felony charges that he smuggled drugs into the county jail for an inmate.
- The grand jury indictment in March of former SAPD officer Michael Brewer, who was fired from the force in 2020 for kneeling on a suspect's neck. He now faces an unlawful restraint charge.
