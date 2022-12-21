15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows

click to enlarge Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office A total of 15 Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies were arrested in 2022, a KSAT investigation shows.

According to the TV station's

deputies ended up behind bars this year, compared to seven SAPD officers. That

of 22 arrests from the ranks of the county's two biggest law-enforcement agencies was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.



Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies were arrested this year more than twice as often as officers in the San Antonio Police Department, KSAT reports , citing public records.analysis, 15 Bexartotal

The charges against law officers for both BCSO and SAPD ranged from DWIs to more serious allegations, including unlawful restraint and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to KSAT's report.



Among the serious charges brought against San Antonio-area law enforcement personnel this year were:

