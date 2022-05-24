15 now reported dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting; some wounded taken to San Antonio

click to enlarge
Google Street View
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde still has a significant police presence after an active shooter incident.
Fourteen students and a teacher are dead in the aftermath of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 90 minutes west of San Antonio, ABC News reports
The 18-year-old suspect in the incident, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The suspect — identified by ABC, citing "law enforcement sources," as Salvador Ramos — allegedly shot his grandmother before opening fire in the school, the governor added.
the suspect was in custody following the incident.
the suspect was in custody following the incident.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post
that it's received 13 children from the incident, two of whom were dead when they arrived. Two children were transferred to San Antonio and another was awaiting transfer.
In a tweet
, University Health in San Antonio said it's treating two victims of the mass shooting, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year old girl. Both are in critical condition.
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio said it has also received patients from the shooting, according to ABC News.
The San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County have sent resources to support ongoing operations, according to statements supplied to the Current
