2 of 4 Americans kidnapped after crossing into Mexico from Texas found dead, others still alive

The four had just crossed into Mexico from the Texas border town of Browsville on Friday when their white minivan came under fire.
Two of the four Americans kidnapped last week after crossing from Texas into Mexico have been found dead, according to the Associated Press
. The other two were found were found alive, although one of them is injured.
The Associated Press received its information on the four from Gov. Américo Villarreal of the state of Tamaulipas, where the abduction occurred. Villarreal didn't provide details about where or how the individuals were found, nor did he offer information about the extent of the wounded person's injuries.
The four were abducted after crossing into Matamoros from the South Texas border town of Brownsville on Friday. Their white minivan came under fire, after which gunmen dragged the Americans into another vehicle and drove away, according to the New York Times
.
The four traveled from South Carolina so one of the people on the journey, Latavia “Tay” McGee, could undergo a cosmetic medical procedure in Mexico, according to ABC News
.
Investigators believe that the incident was a case of mistaken identity and that the kidnappers likely misidentified the Americans as Haitian drug smugglers, CNN reports
.
The Americans' kidnapping comes as the U.S. State Department warns that tensions between rival cartels have made it dangerous to enter parts of Mexico. Six Mexican states, including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas, are currently under a “do not travel” advisory
.
