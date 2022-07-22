2-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on San Antonio's East Side

click to enlarge
Police are still looking for the suspect who shot at a cowed gathered outside a home on San Antonio's East Side.
A toddler and woman in her 20s were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting while gathering with friends and family outside of a house near the AT&T Center following a funeral, according to media reports.
Thursday’s incident on the East Side is just the latest in a slew of shootings over the past week in the Alamo City.
According to police, a group of people was gathering in front of a house in the 800 block of Timilo Drive when a gunman in a black Jeep Cherokee began firing on the crowd at around 10:30 p.m., MySA reports
.
The vehicle then made a U-turn, firing while driving by the home a second-time, and striking the legs of a 2-year-old and a woman in her 20s, according to the news site. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
According to the Express-News
, police have not identified a suspect and are still investigating the incident.
MySA
reports that a third shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital shortly after the incident near the AT&T Center. Still, police are unsure whether that victim is related to the same drive-by or whether they were the casualty of a separate crime.
The violence is only the latest in a string of shootings in San Antonio this week. On Thursday afternoon, two people, including an SAPD officer, were hospitalized after a domestic violence incident devolved into a shoot-out on the city’s West Side, according to KENS 5
.
On Wednesday morning, a man and two kids were shot at while sitting in a parked vehicle near downtown San Antonio, KSAT reports
.
San Antonio’s recent string of shootings comes at a time when cities across the nation are seeing an uptick in violent crime. According to a report by the Council on Criminal Justice
, homicides in major American cities shot up 44% between 2019 and 2021.
Locally, SAPD recorded a 52% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2021, according to the San Antonio Report
.
