2-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on San Antonio's East Side

Thursday’s incident on the East Side is just the latest in a slew of shootings over the past week in the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 12:14 pm

Police are still looking for the suspect who shot at a cowed gathered outside a home on San Antonio's East Side.
Shutterstock
Police are still looking for the suspect who shot at a cowed gathered outside a home on San Antonio's East Side.
A toddler and woman in her 20s were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting while gathering with friends and family outside of a house near the AT&T Center following a funeral, according to media reports.

According to police, a group of people was gathering in front of a house in the 800 block of Timilo Drive when a gunman in a black Jeep Cherokee began firing on the crowd at around 10:30 p.m., MySA reports.

The vehicle then made a U-turn, firing while driving by the home a second-time, and striking the legs of a 2-year-old and a woman in her 20s, according to the news site. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to the Express-News, police have not identified a suspect and are still investigating the incident.

MySA reports that a third shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital shortly after the incident near the AT&T Center. Still, police are unsure whether that victim is related to the same drive-by or whether they were the casualty of a separate crime.

The violence is only the latest in a string of shootings in San Antonio this week. On Thursday afternoon, two people, including an SAPD officer, were hospitalized after a domestic violence incident devolved into a shoot-out on the city’s West Side, according to KENS 5.

On Wednesday morning, a man and two kids were shot at while sitting in a parked vehicle near downtown San Antonio, KSAT reports.

San Antonio’s recent string of shootings comes at a time when cities across the nation are seeing an uptick in violent crime. According to a report by the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides in major American cities shot up 44% between 2019 and 2021.

Locally, SAPD recorded a 52% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2021, according to the San Antonio Report.

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

