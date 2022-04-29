$250K Shed, Isis Romero: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Zillow
A shed for sale at 126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette and a combined bedroom-living space.
Sheds in residential neighborhoods usually don't end up being the subjects of news stories, much less the Current
's most-read story of the week. Unless, that is, they happen to be listed for sale with a $250,000 price tag.
Thanks no doubt to unease over San Antonio's gonzo home prices, a story about a pricy shed tucked into a near East Side neighborhood ended up being our most-visited article. Reading social media comments about the piece, there's clearly a sense of outrage over just how quickly local real-estate valuations have shot up.
Other top-performing stories for the week included a piece on longtime TV news anchor Isis Romero landing a new gig at the same station where her hubby works and a profile of Cat Palace, a local operation that restores classic skateboard decks, makes colorful art prints and a whole lot more.
10. Did San Antonio's shuttered arthouse theater the Bijou do enough to keep the lights on?
9. San Antonio police union approves new contract that includes stronger disciplinary provisions, hefty raises
8. Bad Takes: Bill Maher continues his spree of COVID falsehoods on Joe Rogan's podcast
7. Gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke hits unifying themes at Friday stop in San Antonio
6. Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace
5. Visit San Antonio books LGBTQ Pride parade; local Pride organizers say they were left in the dark
4. Activist says San Antonio police union had her thrown out of job fair for questioning why they were there
3. In San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott says his much-touted buses to D.C. carried as few as nine migrants
2. Longtime San Antonio TV anchor Isis Romero is back — this time at KENS5
1. A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000
