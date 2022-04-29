Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

$250K Shed, Isis Romero: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Apparently, people had a hard time believing a three-room shed east of downtown could be listed for $250,000.

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge A shed for sale at 126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette and a combined bedroom-living space. - ZILLOW
Zillow
A shed for sale at 126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette and a combined bedroom-living space.
Sheds in residential neighborhoods usually don't end up being the subjects of news stories, much less the Current's most-read story of the week. Unless, that is, they happen to be listed for sale with a $250,000 price tag.

Thanks no doubt to unease over San Antonio's gonzo home prices, a story about a pricy shed tucked into a near East Side neighborhood ended up being our most-visited article. Reading social media comments about the piece, there's clearly a sense of outrage over just how quickly local real-estate valuations have shot up.

Other top-performing stories for the week included a piece on longtime TV news anchor Isis Romero landing a new gig at the same station where her hubby works and  a profile of Cat Palace, a local operation that restores classic skateboard decks, makes colorful art prints and a whole lot more.

10. Did San Antonio's shuttered arthouse theater the Bijou do enough to keep the lights on?

9. San Antonio police union approves new contract that includes stronger disciplinary provisions, hefty raises

8. Bad Takes: Bill Maher continues his spree of COVID falsehoods on Joe Rogan's podcast

7. Gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke hits unifying themes at Friday stop in San Antonio

6. Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace

5. Visit San Antonio books LGBTQ Pride parade; local Pride organizers say they were left in the dark

4. Activist says San Antonio police union had her thrown out of job fair for questioning why they were there

3. In San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott says his much-touted buses to D.C. carried as few as nine migrants

2. Longtime San Antonio TV anchor Isis Romero is back — this time at KENS5

1. A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
P. Terry’s at Ventura Plaza 530 N. Loop 1604 West, (726) 444-0085, pterrys.com/locations/san-antonio/ventura-plaza The Austin-based burger stand recently opened a third location on San Antonio’s North Side — located just off of 1604 at Ventura Plaza. Photo via Instagram / p_terry’s

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
P. Terry’s at Ventura Plaza 530 N. Loop 1604 West, (726) 444-0085, pterrys.com/locations/san-antonio/ventura-plaza The Austin-based burger stand recently opened a third location on San Antonio’s North Side — located just off of 1604 at Ventura Plaza. Photo via Instagram / p_terry’s

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
P. Terry’s at Ventura Plaza 530 N. Loop 1604 West, (726) 444-0085, pterrys.com/locations/san-antonio/ventura-plaza The Austin-based burger stand recently opened a third location on San Antonio’s North Side — located just off of 1604 at Ventura Plaza. Photo via Instagram / p_terry’s

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

Trending

A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

By Michael Karlis

126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a combined bedroom-living space.

City of San Antonio apologizes for denial that plan to cut trees at Brackenridge was to move birds

By Sanford Nowlin

The city faced a backlash after it proposed removing trees leaning into the Lambert Beach River Walls in Brackenridge Park.

Teacher in San Antonio's Judson ISD charged with possession of child pornography

By Michael Karlis

Corey Davidson, 50, is being held at the Bexar County Jail. His bail is set at $75,000.

Selena Quintanilla, Walter Mercado honored in exhibit at Smithsonian Museum of American History

By Nina Rangel

Selena Quintanilla performs at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards hosted at the Alamodome.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott asks for donations to bus migrants as he gets flak for using taxpayer funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott surrounds himself with stern-looking men and women in uniform during one of his many recent immigration-related press conferences.

Selena Quintanilla, Walter Mercado honored in exhibit at Smithsonian Museum of American History

By Nina Rangel

Selena Quintanilla performs at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards hosted at the Alamodome.

Report shows Texas leaders' repeated attempts to mislead the public about Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott talks up Operation Lone Star as Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw looks on. Both were in San Antonio last week for a "law enforcement roundtable" organized by the governor's office.

Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent Melissa Lucio’s case back to the Cameron County court where she was originally tried to weigh whether she is actually innocent, as well as whether the state presented false testimony at trial and hid evidence from the defense.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us