3 San Antonio police officers disciplined for off-duty infractions including fights, road rage incident

All three infractions occurred last year, according to police records.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 10:37 am

San Antonio Police Department disciplinary records show at least three officers were suspended in April.
Shutterstock
San Antonio Police Department disciplinary records show at least three officers were suspended in April.
At least three San Antonio police officers were suspended in April for misconduct including fights and a road rage incident, KSAT reports, citing department disciplinary records.

In one of those incidents, Officer Sonny Kretzer received a 15-day suspension for fighting with the driver of a "suspicious" vehicle whom he approached last October while off duty, the station reports. The officer reportedly handed his pistol over to his father as things heated up, which put "himself and citizens on scene in danger” as the slugfest escalated, according to his suspension record.

During the confrontation, Kretzer also refused to give his badge number when asked and cursed at the couple in the car he confronted, the station reports, citing the disciplinary document.

Separately, Officer Joe Pena Jr. was suspended for four days after his involvement in a November bar fight in Corpus Christi, KSAT reports. A bouncer told a Corpus Christi officer that that Pena hurled a bottle at him, according to suspension records. However, Corpus police told KSAT no one wanted to press charges over the brawl.

Finally, SAPD handed Officer Josue Vallejo-Martinez a three-day suspension over a complaint that he followed a driver for eight miles last October after that vehicle's occupant smacked the officer's side mirror with his fist, the station reports. According to suspension records, “Vallejo-Martinez failed to use sound judgement when he engaged in a traffic stop while off duty, in plain clothes, and in his personal vehicle outside the city limits ..."

