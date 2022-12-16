40% of Texas men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner's gifts

Pexels / Anna Pou
A couple exchanges gifts. (There's a good chance he bought his at the last fricken minute.)
Fellas, if you find you’re prone to panic-buying your significant other’s Christmas gift at the last possible moment, you’re not alone.
An astounding 40% of Texas men wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner's gifts, according to a new survey from deal-finding site CouponBirds
. On the other hand, 33% percent of women own up to partaking in the same last-minute scramble.
The survey also found that 54% of us admit that buying our partner’s Christmas gift causes anxiety. And for good reason — one in three Texans admit that they have secretly resold a gift they received from a partner, according to the findings.
What's more, 24% of couples said they mentally compare how much they spend on each other at Christmas. Although that little nugget may not carry the same weight this holiday season. More than half of those surveyed — 52%, to be exact — said they'll be spending less on their partner this year due to inflation.
