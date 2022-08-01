9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed

Courtesy Photo
Cameron Redus was shot and killed by a UIW cop in December 2013
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports
.
On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that denied the university's latest bid to toss the suit, according to the daily. The suit stemmed from a highly publicized 2013 case
in which former UIW police officer Christopher Carter shot Redus five times in the parking lot of his apartment complex after a traffic stop.
Brent Perry, an attorney for Redus' family told the Express-News
he expects the suit to go to trial on Sept. 19 in San Antonio state district court.
In a statement supplied to the daily, UIW officials also said they anticipate the case will move ahead.
Carter pulled over Redus at the the Treehouse Apartments on Dec. 6, 2013 on suspicion the student was driving drunk near the campus. Carter, who later resigned his position on the university police force, claimed Redus took his baton during a struggle, causing him to fear for his life.
The following year, a Bexar County grand jury declined to indict Carter
. Redus' family, who resides in Baytown, subsequently filed suit.
In its years of legal wrangling to quash the case, UIW argued that it should receive legal immunity
due to the state's oversight of law-enforcement officials — a claim rejected Friday by the appeals court.
