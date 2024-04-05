Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations, including Texas stores, after 40 years

The shutdown includes at least five San Antonio stores.

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 11:06 am

A 99 Cents Only Store location in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Wikimedia / TaurusEmerald
Wikimedia / TaurusEmerald
A 99 Cents Only Store location in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Discount chain 99 Cents Only Stores will shutter all 371 of its outlets, including five in San Antonio, officials with the chain said Thursday.

In a statement, the Commerce, Calif.-based company said it's winding down after more than 40 years of doing business due to the "unprecedented impact" of the COVID-19 pandemic along with evolving consumer preferences, inflationary pressures and inventory loss due to theft. Its stores are spread across California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," interim CEO Mike Simoncic said. "Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment."

Sales of fixtures, furnishings and equipment at the company's stores are expected to begin Friday, April 5, according to the statement.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

