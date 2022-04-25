ACLU demands San Antonio's North East ISD end ban on 110 books it removed from its libraries

The ACLU said the ban on certain books by North East ISD is in violation of the First Amendment and the district's own legal policy.

In their letter to the ACLU, lawyers representing NEISD denied allegations that the book removal was discriminatory in nature, adding that Maika had planned on reviewing the books available in school libraries well before Krause’s letter.

The district's letter also noted that individuals are free to challenge the administration's decision to remove a specific book title if they please. So far, no challenges have been filed, according to district officials.