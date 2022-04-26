Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Activist says San Antonio police union had her thrown out of job fair for questioning why they were there

In a statement, charter school Jubilee San Antonio said it ejected the voting-rights advocate for creating a "disturbance."

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 9:12 am

Valerie Reiffert, executive director of Radical Registrars, speaks to students at Thursday's Jubilee San Antonio job fair. - COURTESY PHOTO / RADICAL REGISTRARS
Courtesy Photo / Radical Registrars
Valerie Reiffert, executive director of Radical Registrars, speaks to students at Thursday's Jubilee San Antonio job fair.
A voting-rights activist said she was ejected from a San Antonio charter school's career day last Thursday for questioning why the city's police union was also invited to the event.

"Yes, the exchange may have been confrontational, but there were no raised voices," said Valerie Reiffert, executive director of local nonprofit Radical Registrars, who accused the union of having her removed from campus. "There was no animosity or malice. It wasn't done in front of students."

However, a representative of charter school Jubilee San Antonio said its principal ejected Reiffert, one of the career fair's invited presenters, for creating a "disturbance" it didn't want students to witness.

Reiffert, a police-accountability advocate whose group registers marginalized people to vote, said her dismissal took place after she asked a representative of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) to explain why the group had a table at the fair.

The San Antonio Police Department was already represented at the event, Reiffert said, noting that the union is a political organization, not the force's recruiting arm. What's more, she added, SAPOA wasn't displaying employment data such as salaries — something presenters were told to print out and have on hand.

Reiffert said she asked one of SAPOA's presenters, Amanda L. Gonzalez — executive director of the the union's Blue Cares nonprofit — to explain its presence. Gonzales told her SAPOA was there to discuss job opportunities at Blue Cares and educate students about nonprofit work.

Reiffert said she "got spicy" during the discussion but added that it took place during a break when no students were around. Cell phone video she supplied the Current appeared to show no children nearby around the time of the confrontation.

Later, Gonzalez approached Radical Registrars' table and asked about the group's voter-mobilization work, initiating a second conversation, according to Reiffert. Shortly after, Jubilee principal James Montano called Reiffert and a fellow Radical Registrars organizer into his office and asked the pair to leave.

Reiffert said Montano ultimately escorted them off school grounds, scolding them as they departed.

"He was literally chirping at us while we're leaving," she said.

In an emailed statement, Jubilee Marketing Director Jessica Pastrano said Reiffert and her associate were removed for creating a "disturbance" but declined to offer specifics about the incident.

"A decision was made to remove the party that initiated an inappropriate confrontation we did not want our students to be exposed to," Pastrano added.

When contacted by the Current, SAPOA President Danny Diaz said he was at the career fair but didn't overhear the conversations between Reiffert and Gonzalez. However, he said the Radical Registrars leader struck a confrontational tone and disparaged him in front of students.

"In front of kids, she told [Blue Cares'] executive director that she didn't like me because I protect bad cops," Diaz said. "If that's her option, then that's fine, but that wasn't the right time or place to state that."

Reiffert again disputed that she questioned Gonzalez in front of students. Further, she said she was dismissed from the career fair before she was able to visit with 11th and 12th grade students — those closest to voting age and most likely to be interested in her work.

"It's offensive to me that if I use my voice as a Black woman it gets labeled as creating a 'disturbance,'" Reiffert said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

Trending

Early voting starts Monday on San Antonio's $1.2 billion bond package, state tax propositions

By Sanford Nowlin

Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.

ACLU demands San Antonio's North East ISD end ban on 110 books it removed from its libraries

By Michael Karlis

The ACLU said the ban on certain books by North East ISD is in violation of the First Amendment and the district's own legal policy.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

Bad Takes: Bill Maher continues his spree of COVID falsehoods on Joe Rogan's podcast

By Kevin Sanchez

Bill Maher has been a font of faulty facts when it comes to the pandemic.

Also in News

Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent Melissa Lucio’s case back to the Cameron County court where she was originally tried to weigh whether she is actually innocent, as well as whether the state presented false testimony at trial and hid evidence from the defense.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

What experts told me to do after my positive COVID-19 at-home test

By Anna Gibbs, Science News

As many as 50% of those in the United States testing positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks may find out via an at-home test, researchers say. That creates challenges for tracking case counts.

Bad Takes: Bill Maher continues his spree of COVID falsehoods on Joe Rogan's podcast

By Kevin Sanchez

Bill Maher has been a font of faulty facts when it comes to the pandemic.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us