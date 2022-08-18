Actor Chuck Norris stars in new PSA to market Texas' suspicious-activity reporting system

82-year-old Chuck Norris is best known for his role in the 90s television show "Walker, Texas Ranger."
In an attempt to revitalize the state's suspicious-activity reporting system, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety cast Walker, Texas Ranger actor Chuck Norris in a new PSA promoting iWatchTexas, according to media reports.
"I love bringing bad guys to justice. But law enforcement can't stop the bad guys if they don't know who they are," Norris says in the 30-second long PSA. "That's why I wanted to tell you about iWatch, a website, phone app and service that allows Texans to report suspicious activity. Whether it's criminal acts, terror threats, or someone wanting to harm children, if you see something, say something, and help keep communities in the great state of Texas safe."
The ad launched in media markets around Texas on Wednesday, according to the release.