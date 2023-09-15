BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Adam Sandler, San Antonio Aquarium: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The war of words between SAPD Chief William McManus and Bexar DA Joe Gonzales also made news this week.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge A bearded Adam Sandler makes an appearance at a fundraising event this summer. - Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
A bearded Adam Sandler makes an appearance at a fundraising event this summer.
Apparently, Adam Sandler is big news in San Antonio.

After all, a story announcing the actor and comedian will bring his latest stand-up tour to the AT&T Center was the Current's most-read story in what amounts to an unusually busy news week.

How big a deal is Sandler? So big, that he beat out stories about the feds citing the San Antonio Aquarium, a controversial abortion-access fund created by city council and the war of words between SAPD Chief William McManus and Bexar DA Joe Gonzales.

Read on for more.

10. San Antonio leaders push for direct flights to Washington, D.C., but it won't be easy

9. San Antonio council supports creating fund to help people travel for out-of-state abortions

8. District attorney not at fault for San Antonio police officer shootings, expert says

7. Bexar County DA blames open carry for SAPD shootings. Expert says it's not that simple.

6. Texas country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison has died in San Antonio

5. San Antonio's eyeing a sports district to revitalize downtown, but economists are skeptical

4. Viral video shows stage-crashing fan interrupt Drake's Austin show

3. Three Texas cities are among the 100 best in the world. San Antonio isn't one of them.

2. Feds cite San Antonio Aquarium after death of escaped porcupine

1. Adam Sandler bringing standup tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center

