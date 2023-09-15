Adam Sandler, San Antonio Aquarium: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
A bearded Adam Sandler makes an appearance at a fundraising event this summer.
Apparently, Adam Sandler is big news in San Antonio.
After all, a story announcing the actor and comedian will bring his latest stand-up tour to the AT&T Center was the
's most-read story in what amounts to an unusually busy news week.
How big a deal is Sandler? So big, that he beat out stories about the feds citing the San Antonio Aquarium, a controversial abortion-access fund created by city council and the war of words between SAPD Chief William McManus and Bexar DA Joe Gonzales.
Read on for more.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.