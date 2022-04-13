After 2-year ban, City of San Antonio to permit camping in local parks ahead of Easter Sunday

Now, San Antonio Parks and Recreation is lifting the ban in nine public parks for 2022. The curfew will be lifted beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 and will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17 for the following city parks:
- Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s St., excluding Brackenridge parking areas
- J Street Park, 3500 J St.
- McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road
- Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.
- San Pedro Park, 1315 San Pedro Ave.
- O.P. Schnabel, 9606 Bandera Road
- Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha
St.
- Southside Lions East, 3900 Pecan Valley Dr.
- Woodlawn Lake, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., excluding the Island House and gym areas
In 2019, Easter weekend visitors disposed of 33 tons of trash and three tons of recycling in Brackenridge Park alone, the release states. Park guests planning to rough it in one of SA's city parks this Easter should also keep in mind that glass containers are not allowed.
