After 2-year ban, City of San Antonio to permit camping in local parks ahead of Easter Sunday

Instagram / texaswanderers Brackenridge Park is one of nine that will permit overnight camping this Easter holiday.



Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s St., excluding Brackenridge parking areas



J Street Park, 3500 J St.



McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road



Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.



San Pedro Park, 1315 San Pedro Ave.



O.P. Schnabel, 9606 Bandera Road



Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.



Southside Lions East, 3900 Pecan Valley Dr.



Woodlawn Lake, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., excluding the Island House and gym areas

Overnight camping in San Antonio’s public parks ahead of Easter Sunday may be a tradition for thousands of families, but the COVID-19 pandemic snuffed out the ritual for the past two years.Now, San Antonio Parks and Recreation is lifting the ban in nine public parks for 2022. The curfew will be lifted beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 and will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17 for the following city parks:“We’re excited to bring back this San Antonio Easter tradition after being on hold during the last two years. Families, friends and neighbors can enjoy spending time together again, outdoors, in our city’s beautiful green spaces,” Director of Parks and Recreation Homer Garcia III said in a press release. “We encourage visitors to do their part to ensure our parks remain clean by disposing of litter and recyclables properly. Whatever you pack into the park, please remember to pack it out.”In 2019, Easter weekend visitors disposed of 33 tons of trash and three tons of recycling in Brackenridge Park alone, the release states. Park guests planning to rough it in one of SA's city parks this Easter should also keep in mind that glass containers are not allowed.