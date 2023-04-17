After his light DWI penalty, San Antonio advocates blast Clayton Perry's opposition to Prop. A

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry speaks with reporters late last year after he posted bond for his arrest for failure-to-stop charges.

We love a second chance. Congratulations, Councilman Perry.



I just wonder why we draw the line at graffiti but not drunk driving or hit-and-runs.



This wasn’t a victimless crime, after all. https://t.co/T5yfvzsdOF