TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

AI porn site ranks San Antonio among worst cities for singles

Even though more than half of SA residents are single, the city ranked as the sixth-worst place to look for love.

By on Sat, Sep 7, 2024 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge At least two recent reports have characterized San Antonio as having a tough dating scene. - Shutterstock / antoniodiaz
Shutterstock / antoniodiaz
At least two recent reports have characterized San Antonio as having a tough dating scene.
Make of this for what you will: San Antonio is the nation's sixth-worst city for those looking for love, according to a study published this month by an AI porn website called OffRobe.

OffRobe — a place folks go to tell an AI to generate steamy scenes using their imagination — ranked 35 U.S. cities by analyzing the number of unmarried households compared to the city's population, the media age of single residents, the average cost of a date in each city and residents' interest in dating apps using data from Google searches to compile its rankings.

How does all that stuff signify SA is a terrible place for romance? We'll let OffRobe explain.

"The interest in dating [in San Antonio] is average with a little over 5,000 searches for dating apps per capita," researchers wrote of the 2-1-0's dating pool. "Only 28% of households are occupied by one person and 56% of the population is single."

OK then.

Mesa, Arizona, took the list's bottom spot, and four California cities also made the list of the 10 worst cities for singles. Meanwhile, the only other Texas city to land on the list was El Paso.

“The dating life depends on many factors, including the place where you live,” OffRobe wrote in its report. “Bigger cities have bigger dating pools, but going out can be expensive. Smaller cities present more affordable options, but it is sometimes a challenge to find someone similar to you in age and interests. What many perceive as a personal failing is actually an overlap of many social elements which can make dating life easier or more complicated.”

Although we're unsure whether an AI porn site is the most reliable study for comparing dating scenes, its not the first time San Antonio's been called out as a tough place for those in the market for a romantic partner.

Last year, the Alamo City ranked among the 20 worst cities for dating by online rental marketplace Zumper.

Good luck, lovebirds.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Three San Antonio teens arrested in connection with gunfire at JBSA-Lackland

By Michael Karlis

The front gate at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Super PAC funded by Ted Cruz's podcast deal gave $1 million to back his campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.

Owner of dogs involved in this week's San Antonio attack had prior ACS history

By Michael Karlis

Wednesday's attack comes as City Council weighs whether to increase ACS's budget by 13.6%.

After four years, Wendy Davis’ lawsuit against 'Trump Train' goes to trial

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

The trucks of Trump supporters swarm a Biden-Harris campaign bus during an incident on I-35 four years ago.

What Trump 2.0 would mean for Texas

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance appear at an Atlanta-area rally,

Mayorkas: Texas’ immigration policies have wreaked havoc and disorder

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks about border issues with Laura Barrón-López, correspondent for PBS News Hour, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, TX on Sept. 6, 2024.

Super PAC funded by Ted Cruz's podcast deal gave $1 million to back his campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.

After four years, Wendy Davis’ lawsuit against 'Trump Train' goes to trial

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

The trucks of Trump supporters swarm a Biden-Harris campaign bus during an incident on I-35 four years ago.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us