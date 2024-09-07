AI porn site ranks San Antonio among worst cities for singles

OffRobe — a place folks go to tell an AI to generate steamy scenes using their imagination — ranked 35 U.S. cities by analyzing the number of unmarried households compared to the city's population, the media age of single residents, the average cost of a date in each city and residents' interest in dating apps using data from Google searches to compile its rankings.
How does all that stuff signify SA is a terrible place for romance? We'll let OffRobe explain.
"The interest in dating [in San Antonio] is average with a little over 5,000 searches for dating apps per capita," researchers wrote of the 2-1-0's dating pool. "Only 28% of households are occupied by one person and 56% of the population is single."
OK then.
Mesa, Arizona, took the list's bottom spot, and four California cities also made the list of the 10 worst cities for singles. Meanwhile, the only other Texas city to land on the list was El Paso.
“The dating life depends on many factors, including the place where you live,” OffRobe wrote in its report. “Bigger cities have bigger dating pools, but going out can be expensive. Smaller cities present more affordable options, but it is sometimes a challenge to find someone similar to you in age and interests. What many perceive as a personal failing is actually an overlap of many social elements which can make dating life easier or more complicated.”
Although we're unsure whether an AI porn site is the most reliable study for comparing dating scenes, its not the first time San Antonio's been called out as a tough place for those in the market for a romantic partner.
Last year, the Alamo City ranked among the 20 worst cities for dating by online rental marketplace Zumper.
Good luck, lovebirds.
